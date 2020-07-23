31 mins ago

Susan Rice for Vice President!

Jay Godwin/Lbj Library/Planet Pix via ZUMA

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

Jonathan Alter thinks Joe Biden should choose Susan Rice as his vice president:

Yes, President Trump still has time to stage a comeback but the new state of the race suggests that Joe Biden is free to shift from a tactical to a strategic approach in choosing his running mate. Biden’s longstanding prerequisite —a “strong” vice president who is “ready to be president on Day One”—should now be more than a platitude….By that standard, Susan Rice is his best option. He already knows and trusts her (their offices were next door in the West Wing during Obama’s second term) and she possesses a cool, commanding gaffe-free public presence that can fairly be called “presidential.”

This is a very mature approach to the vice presidency. I, however, am not as mature as Jonathan Alter. I would like Biden to choose Rice because it would send Republicans into spasms of indignation so severe it would probably cause a few radio hosts to have heart seizures. Fox News might literally melt down. That’s because, aside from Hillary Clinton, Susan Rice was probably the single biggest Democratic punching bag among Republicans during Obama’s second term. The conservative frenzy over Rice would be spectacular, and I want to watch it.

She’s also very well qualified, and mature observers will certainly consider that more important. I’m just not feeling especially mature at the moment.

POSTSCRIPT: It’s worth noting that choosing Rice would also give liberals a chance to redeem themselves for their lackluster defense of Rice over the Benghazi affair. This is not a matter of explaining her actions with additional nuance, either. She did absolutely nothing wrong. Ditto for the unmasking “scandal.”

Nothing. Period.

Thank you!

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

Thank you!

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.