White House Phase 4 Rescue Plan: Save the Rich

With two weeks left until the Phase 3 coronavirus rescue package ends, the White House is still dithering over Phase 4:

Kudlow today on some key WH priorities for phase 4: — Payroll tax holiday — “Unemployment reforms” (WH wants to knock down $600 plus-up) — Return to work bonuses — PPP extension (?) — Targeted/direct form of stimulus checks — Capital gains holiday — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) July 13, 2020

Return to work bonuses? As COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing? That’s insane. But perhaps not quite as insane as a capital gains holiday, which would—

Do what? Literally nothing except help rich people. Do Republicans just pick this stuff out of a hat every time there’s some opportunity, regardless of what problem they happen to be facing? What else could explain this?

Out of this whole list, the only thing that would directly help the 17 million unemployed is the $600 bonus UI payments, so naturally that’s the one thing Trump wants to cut back. Naturally.