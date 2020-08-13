Lunchtime Photo

This is a castilleja fissifolia from Sumapaz National Park in Colombia. At least, I think that’s what it is. It seems obviously to be a member of what we call the paintbrush family around these parts, but it doesn’t have a common name of its own that I was able to dig up. Alternatively, I might have screwed up the ID on this plant entirely. Perhaps we’ll learn more in comments.
32 mins ago
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.