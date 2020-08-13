1 hour ago

Trump: Ruining the Postal Service Is Just a Way to Hurt Democrats

John Marshall Mantel/ZUMA

From the Washington Post:

President Trump said Thursday that he does not want to fund the U.S. Postal Service because Democrats are seeking to expand mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic, making explicit the reason he has declined to approve $25 billion in emergency funding for the cash-strapped agency.

“Now, they need that money in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo. He added: “Now, if we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting, they just can’t have it.”

At this point, I don’t think anyone should be surprised that Trump is willing to wreck the postal service in order to gain some minor personal advantage. That’s our boy. But what still gets me is that he’s willing to blandly admit it on national TV and nobody seems to care. Does no one in the Republican Party object to this? Are Trump’s supporters so wildly anti-Democrat that they think this is a great idea?

And has no one ever told Trump that this isn’t going to hurt Democrats very much anyway? He’s just ruining the mail for nothing.

