Trump: US COVID-19 Response Is the Best in the World

We all know that Donald Trump is an idiot, so I’ve mostly stopped highlighting the idiocy-of-the-day from the White House. By now, you’re either convinced or you aren’t. But every once in a while Trump turns in a performance so jaw dropping that I just have to pass it along. Here is Trump talking about COVID-19 deaths with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan:
I need everyone to watch this. pic.twitter.com/eRPk7Dr1q5
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 4, 2020
As always, the question is: Is Trump really so deluded that believes this, or is he just willing to say anything to muddy the waters? Or both? It’s stunning either way.
For more, Inae Oh has a more detailed wrap-up of the Axios interview here.
