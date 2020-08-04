Trump: US COVID-19 Response Is the Best in the World

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

We all know that Donald Trump is an idiot, so I’ve mostly stopped highlighting the idiocy-of-the-day from the White House. By now, you’re either convinced or you aren’t. But every once in a while Trump turns in a performance so jaw dropping that I just have to pass it along. Here is Trump talking about COVID-19 deaths with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan:

I need everyone to watch this. pic.twitter.com/eRPk7Dr1q5 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 4, 2020

As always, the question is: Is Trump really so deluded that believes this, or is he just willing to say anything to muddy the waters? Or both? It’s stunning either way.

