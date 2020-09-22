2 hours ago

Democrats Care About Racism, Republicans Care About Religion

The annual American Family Survey is out, and it’s full of interesting results. For example, it turns out that both Democrats and Republicans couldn’t care less about drug and alcohol use, crime rates, and sexual permissiveness. The only thing that voters considered (slightly) less important was gay marriage, which apparently has simply faded from everyone’s minds now that a few years have gone by and the institution of marriage has survived.

In the “not surprising” category, here are the two questions that elicited the biggest partisan differences:

It’s not surprising that white Republicans are less concerned about racism than white Democrats, but you’d think that even white Republicans could muster more than 23 percent who are at least willing to admit that Black families might a have a few problems they don’t. Maybe in the past there were more. But not in the Trump era, apparently.

As for religion, Democrats really and truly couldn’t care less about its decline. I guess this explains why it’s so easy for Donald Trump to convince conservative evangelicals that liberals are little more than atheistic degenerates who are out to destroy the country.

