Fact of the Day: China Has Conquered COVID-19

Ever since China crushed its initial outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan, the virus has been all but nonexistent throughout the entire country:

China is a country of 1.4 billion people spread over nearly 4 million square miles. Social distancing was relaxed in most places long ago, and even in Wuhan life returned to normal a month ago. Given this, it seems almost miraculous that China has managed to keep new cases under 50 per day and deaths at around one per day. Even their famously hardheaded approach to quarantines hardly seems like enough to explain it. I’d sure love to read a really good piece telling us how China has managed to accomplish this.

POSTSCRIPT: Vietnam and Taiwan also have very low case numbers, and their stories would be interesting too. However, neither of them ever had a big outbreak in the first place. China did.