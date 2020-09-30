President Trump Still Hasn’t Denounced the Proud Boys

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Wednesday is crash day for me, so I’ve been asleep for the past five hours. Naturally, then, I’m curious: Has President Trump managed to denounce the Proud Boys yet? Let’s take a look:

Q Mr. President, can you explain what you meant last night when you said that the Proud Boys should “stand back and stand by”? THE PRESIDENT: I don’t know who the Proud Boys are. I mean, you’ll have to give me a definition, because I really don’t know who they are. I can only say they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work….But again, I don’t know who Proud Boys are. But whoever they are, they have to stand down. Let law enforcement do their work.

Nope, no denouncement there. Just a feeble claim that he’s never heard of a widely known violent white-supremacist group whose members zealously support him. (Trump has played this game for years.) This has prompted a few Republicans to criticize Trump, but most of them are still remaining silent. On the other hand, apparently Jake Tapper has finally had enough:

After Trump spox @TimMurtaugh kept talking over him, @jaketapper boots him off his program, saying, “You know what? I’m not Chris Wallace. Thank you, Tim!” pic.twitter.com/bL0KvLAs3p — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 30, 2020



34 days to go.