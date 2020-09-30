President Trump Still Hasn’t Denounced the Proud Boys

Wednesday is crash day for me, so I’ve been asleep for the past five hours. Naturally, then, I’m curious: Has President Trump managed to denounce the Proud Boys yet? Let’s take a look:
Q Mr. President, can you explain what you meant last night when you said that the Proud Boys should “stand back and stand by”?
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t know who the Proud Boys are. I mean, you’ll have to give me a definition, because I really don’t know who they are. I can only say they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work….But again, I don’t know who Proud Boys are. But whoever they are, they have to stand down. Let law enforcement do their work.
Nope, no denouncement there. Just a feeble claim that he’s never heard of a widely known violent white-supremacist group whose members zealously support him. (Trump has played this game for years.) This has prompted a few Republicans to criticize Trump, but most of them are still remaining silent. On the other hand, apparently Jake Tapper has finally had enough:
After Trump spox @TimMurtaugh kept talking over him, @jaketapper boots him off his program, saying, “You know what? I’m not Chris Wallace. Thank you, Tim!” pic.twitter.com/bL0KvLAs3p
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 30, 2020
34 days to go.