Congratulations, NBA

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Apropos of nothing in particular, I want to congratulate the NBA. They were the first pro sports league to shut down over the coronavirus pandemic, which was instrumental in helping to shock people into believing it was real. Then, when they restarted play, they put together a complex and wearying “bubble” in Florida that successfully prevented even a single player from becoming infected. And through it all, they allowed their players to use the second half of the season to fight for social justice both on the court and off.

I don’t know what their motivations were for all of these things. Maybe they were righteous, maybe they weren’t—though NBA commissioner Adam Silver has certainly said all the right things. But it doesn’t really matter. One way or another, they ended up doing the right thing and setting an example for everyone else to try to follow. They deserve kudos for figuring how to do the right thing on the fly, under trying circumstances.