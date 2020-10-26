When I was down at the San Diego Zoo a couple of weeks ago, I figured that when I was done I’d head over and try to get a picture of the Coronado Bridge at sunset. Unfortunately, I ran into the same problem I had with the new bridge in Long Beach: it’s in the middle of a harbor and it’s surrounded by harbor stuff. This is the best I could get from the mainland side. The view is considerably better from the Coronado side, but you can’t capture a sunset from over there.
Lunchtime Photo
