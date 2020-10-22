27 seconds ago

Report: Trump Wants to Fire FBI Director For Not Breaking the Rules Enough

FBI Director Christopher Wray.Tom Williams/Congressional Quarterly via ZUMA

This again?

President Trump and his advisers have repeatedly discussed whether to fire FBI Director Christopher A. Wray after Election Day — a scenario that also could imperil the tenure of Attorney General William P. Barr as the president grows increasingly frustrated that federal law enforcement has not delivered his campaign the kind of last-minute boost that the FBI provided in 2016, according to people familiar with the matter.

The conversations among the president and senior aides stem in part from their disappointment that Wray in particular but Barr as well have not done what Trump had hoped — indicate that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden or other Biden associates are under investigation, these people say. Like others, they spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose internal discussions.

If he loses the election, will Trump go on a rampage and fire everyone that he blames for not helping him out enough? I wouldn’t be surprised.

