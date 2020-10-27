With a Week to Go, It’s Looking Like a Landslide

With seven days to go, the Economist poll aggegrate shows Joe Biden as far ahead of Donald Trump as ever:

Here are their state-level predictions:

I really, really want to see a landslide election. I want Republicans to lose the presidency, lose the Senate, lose the House, and lose a bunch of state legislatures. I want them to be crushed for the sin of supporting Donald Trump for the past four years. I am so looking forward to this.

POSTSCRIPT: Are you still paranoid because of 2016? I don’t blame you. So am I. But 2016 was a massive outlier. And keep in mind that, contrary to conventional wisdom, the 2016 polls weren’t actually very far off. There’s no reason to think this year’s polls will be either.