1 hour ago

Lunchtime Photo

This is the Broad Museum in downtown Los Angeles. I posted a nighttime picture of it a couple of years ago, where I complained that it was hard to take a good picture because there was too much crap in the way. This time I took the picture from the middle of the street so there was nothing in the way, but of course that got me too close to get the whole thing in one shot. So I snapped four shots and then stitched them together.

This turned out to be a huge pain in the ass. Maybe there are some tips and tricks I don’t know about, but getting the top edge of the museum straight took a ton of time and effort. It’s still not 100 percent straight, but it’s close. And I suppose it’s better than trying to shop out the traffic lights and so forth that get in the way if you back up.

Unlike some of my other panoramic shots, this one could have been done pretty easily with a fairly normal and inexpensive wide-angle lens. But I don’t have one of those.

September 19, 2020 — Los Angeles, California

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate