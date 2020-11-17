Lunchtime Photo

This is the Broad Museum in downtown Los Angeles. I posted a nighttime picture of it a couple of years ago, where I complained that it was hard to take a good picture because there was too much crap in the way. This time I took the picture from the middle of the street so there was nothing in the way, but of course that got me too close to get the whole thing in one shot. So I snapped four shots and then stitched them together.

This turned out to be a huge pain in the ass. Maybe there are some tips and tricks I don’t know about, but getting the top edge of the museum straight took a ton of time and effort. It’s still not 100 percent straight, but it’s close. And I suppose it’s better than trying to shop out the traffic lights and so forth that get in the way if you back up.

Unlike some of my other panoramic shots, this one could have been done pretty easily with a fairly normal and inexpensive wide-angle lens. But I don’t have one of those.