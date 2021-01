The y-axis of the charts now maxes out at 20 in order to accomodate Great Britain, which blew past the old 16 deaths per million max over the weekend. Sweden looks like it might not be far behind. The US is, for the moment, plateauing at about 10 deaths per million. All of these, as usual, are averages of the past seven days.

Here’s the officially reported coronavirus death toll through January 17. The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.