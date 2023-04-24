Tucker Carlson and Fox News Are Breaking Up

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Fox News on Monday announced that Tucker Carlson, by many measures America’s most-watched cable news star, is leaving. A reason was not immediately provided.

“Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st,” a statement read. “Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

The shock announcement ends Carlson’s meteoric rise at Fox News where his brand of xenophobia, white grievance, and hate transformed Carlson into a singular force at the conservative news network—and its top presenter. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” has also been labeled the most racist show in the history of cable news.

The bombshell comes days after Dominion Voting Systems reached an eleventh-hour settlement agreement with Fox News, averting what was all but certain to be a bruising trial featuring testimony from Fox News anchors and top executives. In the months leading up to the settlement, several filings revealed that Fox News’ on-air talent had privately questioned Donald Trump’s election conspiracy theories. One included damaging text messages from Carlson in which he admitted to hating the former president “passionately.”

Here was the end of what turned out to be Tucker Carlson's final Fox News show last Friday. Certainly no indication that he didn't expect to be on the air tonight. In fact Tucker's final words are, "we'll be back on Monday." pic.twitter.com/F9R5MpWHDK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2023

This is a breaking news post. We’ll update as more becomes available.