Being Mean to Scabs Is Working

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

After backlash, Drew Barrymore has decided to not resume production of her talk show amid a dual strike by writers and actors.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore wrote in a post on Instagram. “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.”

Sometimes—and especially in the case of strikes—it seems the meme is true: bullying works.

After Barrymore’s initial announcement, the reaction was swift and continuous, with many calling the actress a hypocrite for backpedaling on her decision to support striking workers. Barrymore tried to remedy the situation by uploading an emotional non-apology on Instagram. The now-deleted video was not well-received. On Sunday, Barrymore, browbeaten, went a step further and said she would not resume her show at all until the strike ends.

Barrymore isn’t the only television host to halt production after initially signaling they’d go on air despite their colleagues walking off the job. Bill Maher, who previously was vocal about not understanding some demands of the writers’ strike, announced on Monday that his show, Real Time, will be re-halting production.

“My decision to return to work was made when it seemed nothing was happening and there was no end in sight to this strike,” Maher tweeted. “Now that both sides have agreed to go back to the negotiating table I’m going to delay the return of Real Time, for now, and hope they can finally get this done.”

Shortly after Barrymore’s post, singer Jennifer Hudson announced that her show would no longer be premiering this month in light of the ongoing strike—a decision that could be due to the Barrymore backlash, according to reporting from Variety. CBS has also paused production on their daytime show, The Talk, reportedly stating that they will “continue to evaluate plans for a launch date.”

There are some programs that still have refused to shut down: Dancing with the Stars, and The View, to name a few. Let’s see what happens next.