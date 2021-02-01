4 hours ago

Top Senate Democrats Vow to Reform Marijuana Law

TNS/Zuma

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

On Monday, top Democrats in the Senate said they would put forward a plan “in the early part of this year” to reform federal cannabis laws. “Ending federal marijuana prohibition,” Senators Cory Booker (D-New Jersey), Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) wrote, “is necessary.” Following in the footsteps of many states, Democrats are going to push to finally end cannabis prohibition at the federal level.

The language of the proposed legislation has not been finalized, but the senators promised to release a discussion draft soon. They made clear, too, that the end to marijuana prohibition is “not enough”—legislation would need to address previous wrongs.

“As states continue to legalize marijuana, we must also enact measures that will lift up people who were unfairly targeted in the War on Drugs,” the senators wrote. “We are committed to working together to put forward and advance comprehensive cannabis reform legislation that will not only turn the page on this sad chapter in American history, but also undo the devastating consequences of these discriminatory policies.”

In December, the House voted to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. The gesture was largely symbolic given the bill’s dim prospects in the then-Republican-controlled Senate.

While the path forward for federal cannabis legalization remains unclear, states continue taking it upon themselves to institute reforms Today, Kansas’ Democratic Governor Laura Kelly proposed that the state legalize medical marijuana to pay for Medicaid expansion. Virginia’s state legislature is also racing to approve a legalization plan before the state’s crossover deadline on Friday.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate