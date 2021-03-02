The United States Will Have Enough Vaccines for Every American Adult by End of May, Biden Says

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

The United States is on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult American by the end of May, President Joe Biden said today. That is two months earlier than initially planned.

President Biden announced this afternoon that a partnership between vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the pharmaceutical company Merck will dramatically accelerate vaccine production.

“I’m pleased to announce today, as a consequence of the stepped-up process that I’ve ordered and just outlined,” Biden said, “this country will have enough vaccine supply— I’ll say it again—for every adult in America by the end of May.”

