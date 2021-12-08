It Sure Looks Like Trump Is Going to Decide Georgia Governor’s Race

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

Remember that cult of personality who selfishly had his supporters commit an almost-coup about a year ago because he couldn’t accept that he lost? Well, it seems he’s still the de facto leader of the Republican party.

As Georgia heads for a gubernatorial election, a new poll of likely Republican voters suggests that former President Trump’s endorsement could sway the primary.

An initial survey of 500 Georgians found that 41 percent would vote for incumbent Brian Kemp, while 22 percent favored former Sen. David Perdue, who lost reelection to Senator Jon Ossoff earlier this year.

Then, respondents were then informed that Trump had endorsed Perdue—after that, many potential voters changed their tune. The knowledge of Trump’s endorsement tied Kemp and Perdue at 34 percent.

GA GOP Gov primary poll (Fox5/InsiderAdvantage) Brian Kemp 41%

David Perdue 22%

Vernon Jones 11%

Kandiss Taylor 4% Respondents were *then* told Perdue has Trump's support and were asked their preference again: Kemp 34%

Perdue 34%

Jones 10%

Taylor 4%https://t.co/5Lb67fhVWa — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) December 8, 2021

The survey is far from definitive, but it does suggest that many Republican voters remain beholden to Trump and his opinions.

As I pointed out last week, Kemp is a staunch conservative who enacted laws suppressing voting rights and banning abortions as early as six weeks (though the latter legislation hasn’t gone into effect, pending a federal appeals court decision). But Kemp’s loyalty to Trump faltered when he refused to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia, and Trump has retaliated by promoting a senator whose failed campaign was roiled by controversy.

