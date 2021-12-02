Some of the Lawyers Who Attempted to Overturn the 2020 Election Were Sanctioned in Michigan

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

The legal assault on democracy will be—barely—punished, after all.

In 2020, attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, among others, brought baseless lawsuits against several states accusing them of election fraud in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Today, it was announced that these pro-Trump lawyers have been ordered to pay $175,250.37 in sanctions in Michigan. A federal judge called their actions a “historic and profound abuse of the judicial process.”

A federal judge has ordered the lawyers behind the failed "Kraken" election-overturning lawsuit to pay $175,250.37 in sanctions. "This lawsuit represents a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process." https://t.co/AUUXubBA8N pic.twitter.com/2yZHi3tVye — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2021

Until a federal judge in Michigan sanctioned Powell and Wood in August, it seemed unlikely that the lawyers would face any repercussions. But now, the attorneys’ misconduct has a number. Powell, Wood, and others owe $21,964.75 to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and $153,285.62 to the city of Detroit.

And, with ethics complaints pending in Arizona and a sanctions request underway in Wisconsin, the Michigan ruling could be just the tip of the iceberg.