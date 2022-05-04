13 mins ago

Nearly Half of All Americans Live in States Where Abortion May Soon Be Banned

158 million Americans live in 25 states where the law is hostile to abortion rights. 12 million others live in three states without abortion right protections.

Hundreds gathered during a demonstration at Foley Square in New York City to protest for abortion rights.Erin Lefevre/AP

Almost half of all Americans could lose access to abortion in their states if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, an outcome that seems all the more likely after a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion was published on Monday, sparking protests and calls to enshrine the landmark ruling in federal legislation.

A Center for Reproductive Rights analysis of state laws found that 25 states and three territories are “hostile” to abortion rights, meaning they could immediately prohibit abortion. The generally Southern and central states are home to 158 million Americans. The states encompass 47 percent of the United States land mass. It would mean a radically increased burden on the people who already have to travel long distances for reproductive care. (These states also imprison people at rates nearly double those found in states that have expanded access to abortion, according to a Mother Jones analysis of 2020 Decennial Census.)

Three more states plus Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have no existing state protections, making it unclear if legislatures there would enact a ban. Abortion rights are either protected by state law or guarantee expanded access in the 22 other states. 

The 25 hostile states already had far fewer abortions per person than other states between 2010 and 2019, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Abortion Surveillance data.

Review our methodology and reproduce this analysis using code from our GitHub page

THE TRUTH...

is the first thing despots go after. An unwavering commitment to it is probably what draws you to Mother Jones' journalism. And as we're seeing in the US and the world around, authoritarians seek to poison the discourse and the way we relate to each other because they can't stand people coming together around a shared sense of the truth—it's a huge threat to them.

Which is also a pretty great way to describe Mother Jones' mission: People coming together around the truth to hold power accountable.

And right now, we need to raise about $400,000 from our online readers over the next two months to hit our annual goal and make good on that mission. Read more about the information war we find ourselves in and how people-powered, independent reporting can and must rise to the challenge—and please support our team's truth-telling journalism with a donation if you can right now.

payment methods

