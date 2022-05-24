5 hours ago

At Least 18 Children, 1 Adult Killed in Texas Elementary School Shooting

Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

At least 18 children and one teacher were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, according to reporting from multiple outlets. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the news. The school teaches second through fourth grades. It was the second to last day of school before summer break was set for Thursday.

At a press conference, Abbott said the suspect is an 18-year-old high school student who, police believe, worked alone. “He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” the governor said earlier in the afternoon. Abbott also said that the suspect reportedly shot and killed his grandmother before opening fire on the school. The suspect is deceased, according to police.

Our full database of mass shootings since 1982 can be found here. This is the third mass shooting in 2022.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

