President Biden, 79, tested positive for Covid Thursday morning, the White House said in a statement.
Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms” and has begun taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid, according to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. He has a dry cough and runny nose but no fever.
