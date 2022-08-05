Enjoy This Video of Dick Cheney Saying, “A Real Man Wouldn’t Lie to His Supporters”

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

In a new campaign ad for his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), former Vice President Dick Cheney warns viewers of the dangers of Trumpism and states that “a real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters.” Real rich, coming from the guy who, in a false pretext for invading Iraq, told America, “There is no doubt that Saddam Hussein now has weapons of mass destruction.”

“In our nation’s 246 year history there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our Republic than Donald Trump.” Dick Cheney pic.twitter.com/erBPBNy8ah — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 4, 2022

Clad in a cowboy hat and a vest with an “I Voted” sticker, the man who literally has no heart is now attempting to play the part of a wise old cowboy warning of the threats Trumpism poses to our democracy. “In our nation’s 246-year-history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” he says. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him.”

The hypocrisy notwithstanding, it seems doubtful that the former veep will hold much sway in a state that Trump won in 2020 with nearly 70 percent of the vote. One recent poll saw Cheney’s primary opponent, Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hageman, leading with 52 percent to Cheney’s 30. That’s OK, though: Cheney already has her sights set on 2024.

“Lynne and I are so proud of Liz for standing up for the truth, doing what’s right, honoring her oath to the Constitution when so many in our party are too scared to do so,” the elder Cheney said. “There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office, and she will succeed.”