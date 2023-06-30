North Carolina Just Lost Its Status as an Abortion Destination

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

North Carolina, once an “abortion destination” for women throughout the South, will prohibit abortion after 12 weeks’ gestation starting July 1.

On Thursday, a federal judge allowed most of the law to go into effect as the court considers the measure. The ruling did temporarily block a provision requiring abortion doctors to document the existence of a pregnancy in a patient’s medical records.

In May, a Republican supermajority in the North Carolina General Assembly overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the 12-week abortion ban. A lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic prompted the state to pass a bipartisan amendment to the bill clarifying that medication abortions are legal up to 12 weeks.

The law still requires people in North Carolina to visit a clinic in-person 72 hours before receiving abortion care, even for medication abortions. The two in-person visits and the waiting period will likely present a huge impediment to those traveling from other Southern states for abortions, effectively ending North Carolina’s status as an abortion haven, against the wishes of Cooper and his constituents.