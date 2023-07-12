35 mins ago

America Isn’t All Bad. This Image Proves It.

Almost exactly a year ago, when NASA released the first photos from the James Webb Space Telescope, President Biden declared in a speech, “These images are going to remind the world that America can do big things, and then remind the American people, especially our children, that there’s nothing beyond our capacity.”

I agree with the sentiment. There are very few things about which Americans can agree, but we all live under the same moon and stars; it’s genuinely wonderful that scientific resources have been devoted to exploring the far reaches of the universe and expanding humanity’s understanding of the cosmos. I recalled Biden’s remarks again this week upon marveling at the newly released image of the birth of stars in the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex:

NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pontoppidan (STScI)

The image was released to celebrate one year since scientists began collecting data from the telescope. The Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex is one of the closest star-forming regions to our solar system, about 400 light-years away. Per NASA:

The darkest areas are the densest, where thick dust cocoons still-forming protostars. Huge bipolar jets of molecular hydrogen, represented in red, dominate the image, appearing horizontally across the upper third and vertically on the right. These occur when a star first bursts through its natal envelope of cosmic dust, shooting out a pair of opposing jets into space like a newborn first stretching her arms out into the world.

Pretty neat.

But as with everything else in America, there is a more depressing element at play. The images were made possible by the Department of Defense’s procurement of beryllium and its continued promotion of the military-industrial complex. Still, looking at this image almost makes me forget that I no longer have the constitutional right to an abortion. No one has ever accused the United States of being bad at marketing.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaires wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2023 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaires wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2023 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate