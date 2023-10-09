3 hours ago

RFK Jr. Is Officially Running as an Independent—Prompting Siblings to Once Again Disavow Him

“Today’s announcement is deeply saddening for us.”

Jessica Kourkounis/Getty

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the prominent conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer, is officially running as an independent. On Monday, the Kennedy scion, who has been politically disowned by much of his family, announced that he was ditching his longshot efforts to defeat Joe Biden in the Democratic primary.

The announcement prompted more family disavowal. Kennedy’s sister, Kerry Kennedy, posted a message to social media:

The move follows a presidential campaign that has been mired in controversy, particularly after Kennedy was caught airing anti-semitic conspiracy theories. And of course, as the founder of the anti-vaccine group Children’s Health Defense, Kennedy has been widely condemned for promoting anti-vaccine views on the campaign trail. As my colleague David Corn reported, GOP and Trump PAC donors have actively supported Kennedy’s White House ambitions.

Kennedy’s announcement on Monday comes as Democrats become increasingly concerned that third-party candidates could throw the 2024 election to Donald Trump.

HELP MOTHER JONES AVOID A BUDGET CRUNCH

Mercifully brief and straight to the point: We're in the final days of our vitally important fall fundraising drive, and we need to see a deadline-driven, oh-crap-they-might-not-make-it surge in giving between now and Wednesday, October 11, to come up with the money it takes to keep Mother Jones charging hard.

It's unfathomably hard keeping a newsroom afloat these days, and if you'd like to understand why hitting our $253,000 fall fundraising goal is so important right now, you can read more here, here, and here.

But this is the bottom line: The only way we can do the journalism you turn to Mother Jones for—deep dives, underreported beats, a fiery and fact-based voice—is because support from readers is our biggest source of funding. The market or investors won't sustain journalism like ours. Only readers like you will. And holy smokes, do reporting and readers that don't follow the pack matter right now.

We need plenty of both! And we need an outpouring of support these next few days.

It's coming down to the wire and it could go either way. Our fate relies on an unpredictable spike in giving that we usually see during the final days of a big campaign, but have not seen yet this go ‘round, which is troubling. We can't afford to come up short again. We can't fall behind and need to cut $1 million again. We can't stomach making hard decisions like this again.

Please help us avoid a budget crunch with a donation of any amount today.

payment methods

HELP MOTHER JONES AVOID A BUDGET CRUNCH

Mercifully brief and straight to the point: We're in the final days of our vitally important fall fundraising drive, and we need to see a deadline-driven, oh-crap-they-might-not-make-it surge in giving between now and Wednesday, October 11, to come up with the money it takes to keep Mother Jones charging hard.

It's unfathomably hard keeping a newsroom afloat these days, and if you'd like to understand why hitting our $253,000 fall fundraising goal is so important right now, you can read more here, here, and here.

But this is the bottom line: The only way we can do the journalism you turn to Mother Jones for—deep dives, underreported beats, a fiery and fact-based voice—is because support from readers is our biggest source of funding. The market or investors won't sustain journalism like ours. Only readers like you will. And holy smokes, do reporting and readers that don't follow the pack matter right now.

We need plenty of both! And we need an outpouring of support these next few days.

It's coming down to the wire and it could go either way. Our fate relies on an unpredictable spike in giving that we usually see during the final days of a big campaign, but have not seen yet this go ‘round, which is troubling. We can't afford to come up short again. We can't fall behind and need to cut $1 million again. We can't stomach making hard decisions like this again.

Please help us avoid a budget crunch with a donation of any amount today.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate