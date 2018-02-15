Donald Trump Jr. Just Liked a Tweet Blaming the Florida Shooting on the Russia investigation

Looking for news you can trust?

Less than an hour before President Trump was scheduled to deliver remarks on Wednesday’s shooting at a South Florida high school, his son Donald Trump Jr. showed support for a tweet blaming the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russian election meddling for its failure to prevent the violence. Donald Trump Jr appears to have liked a tweet blaming the FBI for being ‘too busy trying to undermine the president’ to prevent the Florida shooting. pic.twitter.com/UiBoRIOsnQ — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) February 15, 2018

Special counsel Robert Mueller has investigated Trump Jr.’s Russian ties, including a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer. Emails setting up the meeting show the president’s son sought political opposition research on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Michael Flynn Jr., the son of former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pled guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador during the 2016 campaign, made a similar move on social media, retweeting a far-right activist’s tweet declaring “FBI incompetence.”

MORE FBI INCOMPETENCE. The @FBI was made aware of #NikolasCruz, the #FloridaShooter in September after a YouTuber reported a comment Cruz posted. Cruz said, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.”https://t.co/3ahlMauVM4 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 15, 2018

Tuesday’s shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School killed 17 students and adults and left dozens more wounded.