US Olympian Adam Rippon Took Down His Haters With One Epic Tweet

Ever since making it to this year’s Winter Olympics, US figure skater Adam Rippon has charmed American audiences with his sass in interviews and his openness about the ups and downs of his career—like the time he and now fellow US Olympian Mirai Nagasu inhaled some In-n-Out after failing to make the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

On Sunday, Rippon, who is gay, helped Team USA secure a bronze medal in the figure skating team event in Pyeongchang. But throughout these Olympics, Rippon has also called out Vice President Mike Pence for his record on LGBT rights, leading, it seems, to some social media trolling. On Tuesday morning, Rippon had a message for his haters: