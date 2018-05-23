Trump Ramps Up Attacks Against FBI and “Criminal Deep State”

Looking for news you can trust?

President Donald Trump continued to fume over unconfirmed rumors that an FBI informant spied on his presidential campaign for political purposes, tweeting angrily Wednesday morning that this could be “one of the biggest scandals in history.”

Contrary to Trump’s recent claims, there is no evidence that an FBI spy “infiltrated” the 2016 campaign. This has led Democrats and several former intelligence officials to suggest that the president is intentionally misrepresenting reports that an FBI source made contact with several Trump advisers to look into increasing concerns over foreign influence in the 2016 election, specifically his campaign’s ties to Russia.

Still, on Wednesday, Trump tweeted the rumor—which he coined”SPYGATE”—which is being aggressively pushed by his allies and conservative networks, as truth.

Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State. They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

“It’s clear that they had eyes and ears all over the Trump Campaign” Judge Andrew Napolitano — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

“Trump should be happy that the FBI was SPYING on his campaign” No, James Clapper, I am not happy. Spying on a campaign would be illegal, and a scandal to boot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Former FBI Director James Comey blasted the president for his ongoing attacks against career agents before posing a moral question to Republicans.

Facts matter. The FBI’s use of Confidential Human Sources (the actual term) is tightly regulated and essential to protecting the country. Attacks on the FBI and lying about its work will do lasting damage to our country. How will Republicans explain this to their grandchildren? — James Comey (@Comey) May 23, 2018

On Thursday, Republican lawmakers will meet with intelligence officials to review classified information related to the FBI informant. No Democrats have been invited to the meeting.