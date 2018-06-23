Looking for news you can trust?

On Friday, a Guatemalan mother was tearfully reunited with her 7-year-old at the Baltimore airport after being separated at the border a month earlier. The heart-rending scene was captured by ABC News, among other outlets.

The mother and child, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia and Darwin Michael Mejia, surrendered to Border Patrol after crossing the border from Mexico to Arizona on May 19. They were reunified after Mejia-Mejia filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration earlier this week challenging the family separation process.

Emotional scenes as migrant mother and son from Guatemala, who were separated crossing the U.S. border, are finally reunited at BWI Airport in Maryland after a month apart. https://t.co/3lwrqXTByp pic.twitter.com/lEiJZB948X — ABC News (@ABC) June 22, 2018

These separations can have harmful effects on children and parents alike. More than 2,300 children were taken from their families at the border from May 5 to June 9 as part of White House’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy—500 children reportedly have been reuited with their families, according to the Associated Press, since President Donald Trump, amid public outcry, signed an executive order rolling back his administration’s policy of taking children away from their parents. It is unknown how many of those 500 remain in custody.