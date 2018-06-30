Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Sing a Lullaby For Kids Detained on the US Border

Looking for news you can trust?

In front of thousands at the Families Belong Together rally in Washington, D.C., Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the hit musical “Hamilton,” sang a lullaby for parents who have been separated from their children at the border.

“We’re here because there’s parents right now who can’t sing lullabies to their kids,” Miranda told the crowd. “And, well, I’m just going to sing a lullaby that I wrote and this is for those parents. And we’re not going to stop until they can sing them to their kids again.”

As he sang, the crowd joined in. Watch: