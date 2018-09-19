Looking for news you can trust?

How does one go about locating one of the most endangered Republicans in November’s midterm elections? If you ask Dean Phillips, the Democrat challenging five-term incumbent Rep. Erik Paulsen (R-Minn.), the natural answer is to turn to Bigfoot.

The famously elusive creature is the star of a new campaign ad from Phillips as he attempts to track down the Republican congressman who has been accused of dodging constituents in order to avoid questions on his finances and voting record.

“Does Erik Paulsen really exist?” Bigfoot asks at one point in the ad, which first aired Tuesday. Bigfoot eventually finds Paulsen, in a place that won’t do much to boost the congressman’s appeal to voters.