Woman Comes Forward With Allegations Kavanaugh Engaged in Efforts to “Gang Rape” and Spike Drinks

A third woman has come forward with detailed sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.

A court filing by Julie Swetnick includes claims that she witnessed Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge regularly drinking excessively during Washington, DC, house parties in the early 1980s, where the two men engaged in “abusive and physically aggressive behavior towards girls.”

Swetnick also alleges Kavanaugh and Judge would “spike” drinks with drugs and alcohol. “I also witnessed efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh, and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so that they could then be ‘gang-raped’ in a side room or bedroom by a ‘train’ of numerous boys,” Swetnick said in her sworn statement.

Swetnick is being represented by Michael Avenatti.

“This morning Michael Avenatti provided a declaration to the Judiciary Committee,” a spokesperson for Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said in a statement shortly after the affidavit was posted online. “Committee lawyers are in the process of reviewing it now.”

Kavanaugh later released a statement denying Swetnick’s allegations. “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

This is a breaking news post. We will update as more information becomes available.