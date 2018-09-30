Kellyanne Conway Just Said “I’m a Victim of Sexual Assault”

Looking for news you can trust?

President Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning to discuss this week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. During that discussion with host Jake Tapper, Conway repeated that the hearings were not a criminal trial or “a meeting of the Me Too movement.”

She also revealed that she herself has been a victim of sexual assault.

“I feel very empathetic, frankly, for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape. I’m a victim of sexual assault,” she said. But then added, “I don’t expect Judge Kavanaugh, or Jake Tapper, or Jeff Flake, or anybody to be held responsible for that. You have to be responsible for your own conduct.”

Conway noted that media comparisons to Bill Cosby, who last week was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison for sexual assault, are unfair. Tapper responded by saying he was sorry that she had to go through that. He also tried to ask her about working for a president who’s been accused of sexual assault himself. Conway told Tapper not to conflate the two. She added, “I work for Trump because he’s so good to the women who work for him, and he’s so good to the women of this country.”

She also called this week’s hearings a “sham” and “raw partisan politics,” and said that she doesn’t expect any of the Democrats on the committee that questioned Ford and Kavanaugh this week to change their vote following the FBI investigation of Ford’s allegations. That limited investigation is taking place because Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) revealed on Friday that he would not vote for Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the high court until after an FBI probe is completed.