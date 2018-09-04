Republicans Who Didn’t Even Hold Hearing on Merrick Garland Complain That Democrats Are Destroying Norms

Looking for news you can trust?

Here is Republican Sen. John Cornyn complaining that Democrats have been rude at the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.

Sen. John Cornyn: "This is the first confirmation hearing for a Supreme Court justice I've seen basically according to mob rule. "We have rules in the Senate. We have norms for decorum." https://t.co/a1FruCipuB pic.twitter.com/6Iekpo9S99 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) September 4, 2018

“This is the first confirmation hearing for a Supreme Court justice that I’ve seen basically according to mob rule. We have rules in the senate. We have norms for decorum…it’s hard to take it seriously when every single one of our colleagues on the Democratic side of the Senate Judiciary committee has announced opposition to this nominee even before today’s hearing. So it’s hard to take seriously their claim that somehow they can’t do their job because they have been denied access to attorney client or executive privilege documents.”

The senate has rules! The senate has norms! The Democrats have already announced opposition to the nominee! My stars!

What about this norm?

We’re witnessing a Friday night document massacre. President Trump’s decision to step in at the last moment and hide 100k pages of Judge Kavanaugh’s records from the American public is not only unprecedented in the history of SCOTUS noms, it has all the makings of a cover up. https://t.co/TgBAjOBRrW — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 1, 2018

These cats didn’t even give Merrick Garland a hearing!

As much as we would all like to take a stroll through Senate Norm Cemetery to mourn “Being Nice,” it’s impossible to get to that particular tomb without tripping over the grave of dearly departed “Holding Hearings At All.”

It’s going to be a long week.