Taylor Swift Endorsed a Democrat for Senate and Now Her Conservative Fans Are Very Sad

On Sunday night, country-pop superstar Taylor Swift broke her rule about staying out of politics with an Instagram post denouncing the Republican nominee for Senate in Swift’s home state of Tennessee. “As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn.”

Blackburn, whose voting record in congress Swift said “appalls and terrifies” her, is in a tight race with Democratic former Governor Phil Bredesen to succeed retiring Sen. Bob Corker.

“She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values,” the singer wrote.

Though the Grammy winner has occasionally voiced support for progressive issues in the past, Swift’s reluctance to speak out on political issues more often has been subject to criticism in the past. The star’s popularity within the alt-Right—and her initial failure to explicitly denounce them—was perceived by many on the Left as a tacit endorsement of Donald Trump. But with Sunday explicitly partisan post, she’s come under fire from the Right.

Hey @taylorswift13 – You just endorsed a Democrat in the Tennessee senate race with a ridiculous statement saying Marsha Blackburn, a woman, is against women You have absolutely no idea what you are talking about Your career has never recovered since Kanye ended it — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 8, 2018

Hey ⁦@taylorswift13⁩ before you endorse a candidate maybe you should learn something about the candidates You have no idea what you are talking about Marsha is a strong woman who will be the next US Senator from Tennessee. https://t.co/J27pRRJvJa — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 8, 2018

Like Willie Nelson’s conservative fans before them, Taylor’s right-leaning listeners are heartbroken.

@taylorswift13 U just lost half your fans for being such a fool! U should have stayed brainless & kept your mouth shut! U libnuts never learn! We pay u to sing not talk about things u know nothing about! 👇🏻#Yourcareersabouttotank #boycotttaylorswift #idiot https://t.co/SpO3jFaVHx — Ali (@aleombruni) October 8, 2018

Taylor Swift said "fuck republican lives" after taking her republican fan's coins, ugh YES let the #BoycottTaylorSwift and merch burning begin! pic.twitter.com/LjpPhh16WX — stream I did something bad (@bardiswift) October 8, 2018

And u getting political appalls me!!Stick to singing..Taylor Swift bashes Blackburn in favor of Tennessee Dems, breaking political silencehttps://t.co/4azjgzSzwF — Michael Reagan (@ReaganWorld) October 8, 2018

Kanye was right to interrupt Taylor Swift — 💀Samhain Scott💀 (@ScottMGreer) October 8, 2018

Swift’s rebuke of Blackburn comes only three years after the congresswoman held a fundraiser at one of the pop stars concerts in DC. (Politicians from both parties held fundraisers at the event.) At the time, Blackburn, a vocal supporter of the music industry, was co-sponsoring legislation requiring radio stations to compensate record labels and artists when airing their songs. More recently, she threw her support behind the Music Modernization Act, which “simplifies how streaming services pay songwriters, changes how the law deals with music recorded before 1972, and helps producers collect more royalties,” according to The Verge. It passed unanimously through the Senate last week.

Bredesen, Blackburn’s Democratic opponent, has less of a record with legislation affecting the music industry, but he has widespread support from Nashville’s musical community—country music legend Dolly Parton is a longtime friend of the former Tennessee governor, and singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Ben Folds performed at a rally for Bredesen in August.

Bredesen tweeted his appreciation for Swift’s public show of support:

Thank you for the kind words @taylorswift13. I’m honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done. We’re ready for it. Last day to register to vote is October 9. https://t.co/6Xd6YyaJCG pic.twitter.com/CatUBkXPKe — Phil Bredesen (@PhilBredesen) October 8, 2018

