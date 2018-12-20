Paul Ryan Says Trump “Will Not Sign” Spending Bill to Prevent a Government Shutdown

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

On Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) told reporters that President Donald Trump has said he “will not sign” the spending bill passed by the Senate on Wednesday to avert a looming government shutdown.

Less than 24 hours ago, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) reached an agreement with Democrats to fund the government through February 8 that did not include money for the proposed “border wall” with Mexico, one of Trump’s most contentious infrastructure plans. According to Ryan, Trump and House Republicans are now working to get funding for the wall added to a bill by Friday night. If lawmakers do not meet the Friday deadline, the government will shut down. According to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the president said the Senate compromise was “just kicking a can down the road.”

Following the meeting, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted, “We urgently need funding for border security and that includes a wall,” but did not explicitly address whether the president would sign legislation that does not include that funding.

Readout from President Trump’s meeting with Republican House members: pic.twitter.com/QXGkHUrXhL — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 20, 2018

“When I begrudgingly signed the Omnibus Bill, I was promised the Wall and Border Security by leadership. Would be done by end of year (NOW). It didn’t happen! We foolishly fight for Border Security for other countries – but not for our beloved U.S.A. Not good!” the president tweeted Thursday morning.

When I begrudgingly signed the Omnibus Bill, I was promised the Wall and Border Security by leadership. Would be done by end of year (NOW). It didn’t happen! We foolishly fight for Border Security for other countries – but not for our beloved U.S.A. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

The border wall, which is estimated to cost $5 billion, was one of the president’s main campaign promises, and his failure to deliver has invoked the wrath of some conservative supporters. Some proponents of the wall have gone as far as launching a GoFundMe for the project, which has so far raised nearly $6 million.