A Top Republican Strategist Dismissed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “The Little Girl.” Her Response is Perfect.

Bryan SchatzJanuary 5, 2019 1:15 PM

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) listens during a news conference with members of the Progressive Caucus in Washington, on Nov. 12, 2018.Susan Walsh/AP

Republican talking heads cannot get enough of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). The latest attempt to cut her down comes from Ed Rollins, a GOP campaign consultant and self-described “life long conservative warrior” who also runs the Great America PAC, the “premiere Pro-Trump Super PAC.” On Fox Business’s Lou Dobbs Tonight show on Friday night, Rollins, rather than making a serious argument about Ocasio-Cortez’s policies, dismisses her as “the little girl.”

Her response is perfect: