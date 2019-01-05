A Top Republican Strategist Dismissed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “The Little Girl.” Her Response is Perfect.

Looking for news you can trust? Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Republican talking heads cannot get enough of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). The latest attempt to cut her down comes from Ed Rollins, a GOP campaign consultant and self-described “life long conservative warrior” who also runs the Great America PAC, the “premiere Pro-Trump Super PAC.” On Fox Business’s Lou Dobbs Tonight show on Friday night, Rollins, rather than making a serious argument about Ocasio-Cortez’s policies, dismisses her as “the little girl.”

Her response is perfect:

GOP loves to insult my intelligence, yet offers *this* as their best + most seasoned opposition to my policy proposals.

If anything, this dude is a walking argument to tax misogyny at 100% 😉

Republicans rob everyone the opportunity of real policy debate by resorting to this. https://t.co/Yk3BTHbtxv

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2019