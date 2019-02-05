Looking for news you can trust?

During Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, the president took credit for a strong economy, and noted that women had particularly benefited from job creation. The Democratic women of the 116th Congress—most of whom donned white in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote—used the applause line to steal the president’s spotlight and call attention to the fact that there were more women in Congress than ever before.

“You weren’t supposed to do that!” the president shouted, departing from the script.

The formal remarks did include an acknowledgment of the fact that there are more women serving in Congress than ever before—”Don’t sit yet, you’re going to like this,” Trump said. And as he did, Democrats broke out in a “USA” chant.