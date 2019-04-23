35 mins ago

Trump Spends Morning Attacking Twitter, New York Times, CNN, Democrats, “Morning Psycho” Joe

The president appears to be angry.

Brian Lawless/ZUMA

President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired off a string of furious tweets aimed at his perceived enemies in the media, including MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, the New York Times, CNN, and Twitter itself.

In attacking the Times, the president once again repeated his false claim that the paper had previously apologized for its past reporting of him and this time demanded that the paper’s editors “get down on their knees and beg for forgiveness.”

Trump also asserted that Democrats have “gone totally insane.”

Trump briefly interrupted the attacks to lavish praise on Fox & Friends, declaring it “by far the best” of the morning political shows.

Trump then alleged, without evidence, that Twitter was biased against him because he was a Republican.

Together, the morning tweets demonstrated a president enraged by what he believes has been unfair coverage that regularly fails to sufficiently credit him for his achievements. They came just days after the highly damaging release of a redacted version of the Mueller report.

The attacks on Tuesday, which appeared somewhat chaotic and disjointed, were largely met with derision on social media, with many noting how Trump’s newest tweets undermine his own claims that he is not an avid television viewer.

The Times responded directly to the president’s attack with the same statement it issued in February when Trump referred to the paper as the “enemy of the people.”

As for Scarborough, the MSNBC host responded to the new nickname given to him by the president—”Morning Psycho”—with the following banner:

FACT:

