3 hours ago

House Judiciary Committee Subpoenas Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson

The White House is likely to request they defy the committee.

Donald Trump kisses outgoing White House Communications Director on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday subpoenaed Hope Hicks, the former White House communications director, and Annie Donaldson, a former chief of staff to Donald McGahn when he served as White House counsel, as part of the panel’s effort to obtain information regarding President Donald Trump’s alleged obstruction of justice. 

The move comes after McGahn refused to comply with the committee’s subpoena seeking his testimony at a hearing on Tuesday after the White House claimed the power to block his testimony. In his final report, Special Counsel Robert Mueller cited McGahn’s recollections about Trump’s efforts to force Mueller’s firing as part of the case that Trump had obstructed justice. As McGahn’s deputy, Donaldson kept detailed notes that buttressed McGahn’s account.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the committee’s chairman, says Hicks also was a “critical witness” to Trump’s potential obstruction. The White House is likely to attempt to bar Donaldson and Hicks from testifying and from sharing documents with the panel.

Read the subpoenas here:


OUR NEW CORRUPTION PROJECT

The more we thought about how MoJo's journalism can have the most impact heading into the 2020 election, the more we realized that so many of today's stories come down to corruption: democracy and the rule of law being undermined by the wealthy and powerful for their own gain.

So we're launching a new Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption. We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We'll publish what we find as a major series in the summer of 2020, including a special issue of our magazine, a dedicated online portal, and video and podcast series so it doesn't get lost in the daily deluge of breaking news.

It's unlike anything we've done before and we've got seed funding to get started, but we're asking readers to help crowdfund this new beat with an additional $500,000 so we can go even bigger. You can read why we're taking this approach and what we want to accomplish in "Corruption Isn't Just Another Scandal. It's the Rot Beneath All of Them," and if you like how it sounds, please help fund it with a tax-deductible donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate