1 min ago

Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Says Rape Allegations Against Donald Trump Need to Be Treated Seriously

“What Trump described on the [Access Hollywood] video is exactly what Carroll says he did to her.”

Mike Theiler/CNP/ZUMA

A day after New York magazine published a bombshell story by journalist E. Jean Carroll that detailed when President Donald Trump raped her in the mid-1990s, the husband of one of Trump’s most prominent aides published an op-ed saying that his fellow Republicans should take the rape accusation seriously.

In a Washington Post op-ed, George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, compared Carroll’s account to the allegations Juanita Broaddrick made that former President Bill Clinton had raped her. Trump invited Broaddrick as his guest to the second presidential debate of the 2016 campaign, and Trump, at the time struggling to respond to the release of the Access Hollywood tape, began referring to Broaddrick on the campaign trail to attack his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Conway, in his op-ed, says that the Republicans who were concerned about the allegations against Clinton must not dismiss what Carroll wrote. “Trump called Broaddrick ‘courageous,’ and if Broaddrick was courageous, then certainly Carroll is as well,” he writes. “For Carroll’s story is at least as compelling as Broaddrick’s—if not more so.”

Carroll is far from the first person to accuse the president of sexual assault. To date, 22 woman have come forward with accounts of sexual assault or other misconduct. As Conway points out in his op-ed, the Access Hollywood video features the president essentially admitting to the behavior he’s been accused of. “What Trump described on the video is exactly what Carroll says he did to her.”

George Conway, a lawyer with a long record of working in conservative legal circles, hasn’t been shy about criticizing his wife’s employer. He’s called Trump “mentally unwell,” warned that the public should question the president’s “mental stability,” and referred to the Trump administration as a “dumpster fire.” (Trump has responded by labeling Conway a “total loser.”)

But his comparison of Carroll to Broaddrick puts his wife in a more difficult position than normal. Back in the 2016 campaign, Kellyanne Conway went on TV to defend Trump’s decision to revive the Broaddrick’s allegations as part of the presidential campaign. “He believes she deserves to heard and to be believed the way that Hillary Clinton said November of 2015, something I retweeted tonight,” Kellyanne Conway told MSNBC. “She said all sexual assault victims deserve to be heard.”

The president has dismissed Carroll’s story, and on Saturday morning said the situation was similar to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. “People have to be careful because they are playing with very dangerous territory,” Trump said at the White House.

But George Conway’s op-ed later that same day made it clear that at least some Republicans aren’t ready to dismiss the latest allegations against the president. “Republicans or conservatives who promoted Broaddrick’s charges would be hypocritical if they fail to champion Carroll and condemn Trump.”

DOES IT FEEL LIKE POLITICS IS AT A BREAKING POINT?

Headshot of Editor in Chief of Mother Jones, Clara Jeffery

It sure feels that way to me, and here at Mother Jones, we’ve been thinking a lot about what journalism needs to do differently, and how we can have the biggest impact.

We kept coming back to one word: corruption. Democracy and the rule of law being undermined by those with wealth and power for their own gain. So we're launching an ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption, and asking the MoJo community to help crowdfund it.

We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We want to dig into the forces and decisions that have allowed massive conflicts of interest, influence peddling, and win-at-all-costs politics to flourish.

It's unlike anything we've done, and we have seed funding to get started, but we're looking to raise $500,000 from readers by July when we'll be making key budgeting decisions—and the more resources we have by then, the deeper we can dig. If our plan sounds good to you, please help kickstart it with a tax-deductible donation today.

Thanks for reading—whether or not you can pitch in today, or ever, I'm glad you're with us.

Signed by Clara Jeffery

Clara Jeffery, Editor-in-Chief

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.