Lindsey Graham Says US Will Inflict “Severe Pain” in Iran

Following an Iranian attack on a US drone Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) declared that the Trump administration would inflict “severe pain” on the Middle Eastern nation.

“Here’s what Iran needs to get ready for: severe pain inside their country,” Graham said. “If they’re itching for a fight, they’re gonna get one.”

Tensions have been rising for months, with Iran threatening to violate the terms of a landmark nuclear deal that Trump walked away from last year, and the US administration threatening to prevent Iranian oil exports. Last week, the US blamed Iran for bombing two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. After the US drone was shot down Thursday, Trump took to Twitter, saying that “Iran made a very big mistake!” It’s not entirely clear what the president meant by that; he later reportedly said that he believes some individual in Iran “made a mistake” and noted that the drone was unmanned.

Iran made a very big mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2019

Trump also said the public will “soon find out” whether he will strike Iran.

.@HallieJackson: "Mr. President, will you strike Iran?" President Trump: The public "will soon find out." pic.twitter.com/Kh2BmFYYc0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 20, 2019

Graham, however, has been less guarded in his statements.

“Their capabilities pale in comparison to ours,” he said. “We’re not going to let them disrupt navigation of the seas, attack our allies and US interests without paying a price.”