Donald Trump Should Listen to Michelle Obama and Think Long and Hard About His Life

“What truly makes our country great is its diversity.”

On Saturday, President Donald Trump expressed his admiration for the “patriotic” supporters who chanted “send her back” at a recent North Carolina campaign rally, in reference to Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (who came to the United States when she was 10-years-old).

It’s a weird definition of patriotism that would cast a former refugee who committed herself to public service as its antithesis, in the same way that it’s bizarre to suggest that a naturalized citizen currently serving in Congress still hasn’t “assimilated.” For someone who literally put the slogan on his forehead, Trump doesn’t seem to have much of a clue of what actually makes America great. Maybe Michelle Obama can set him straight. Here’s how she responded to the president’s attacks on Omar:

Perfect.

THANK YOU.

