2 hours ago

Trump Brags About His Administration’s Record in First Remarks After Twin Mass Shootings

He failed to condemn white supremacy. He failed to address gun control.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

In the hours after two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, President Donald Trump remained largely out of sight. He tweeted his support for the affected families and law enforcement; he issued a proclamation condemning violence.

On Sunday afternoon, in his first spoken remarks following the devastating events that left at least 29 dead, Trump briefly addressed reporters before boarding Air Force One from his New Jersey golf course resort, where he spent the weekend. He congratulated law enforcement in both places and said, “As bad as it was, it could have been so much worse.” 

Trump did not mention the racism that allegedly motivated the shooting in El Paso or any specific measures the administration plans to take to prevent future shootings, but he noted that “a lot of things are in the works.” He added, “hate has no place in our country.”

Trump also took the opportunity to boast about his administration’s record. “We have done much more than most administrations,” he said. “That’s not talked about very much. But we’ve done actually a lot. But perhaps more has to be done.”

The president promised to make another statement on Monday morning.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2019 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.