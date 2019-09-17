Here’s @seanspicer on Dancing With the Stars: pic.twitter.com/bjLBppHDbz
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 17, 2019
This is what life is now. #DWTS @seanspicer pic.twitter.com/heFCEwfjfT
— Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) September 17, 2019
At one point, the former Trump mouthpiece attempted to address the controversy over his casting. “There’s no question my time in the White House was very tumultuous,” he said in a video introduction, conveniently failing to mention his current employment as a spokesman for a pro-Trump super-PAC. “I think it gave people a very one-dimensional look at who I am as a person.”
After drawing a fresh round of humiliation with the post, Spicer later replaced it with a more simple message:
Thank you @GovMikeHuckabee Really appreciate your support and prayers https://t.co/Qqa9xi3pIM
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 17, 2019
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.