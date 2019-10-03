3 hours ago

Elizabeth Warren Just Released a Wide-Ranging Plan to Give Power Back to Workers

The Massachusetts Democrat promises it will be “the most progressive and comprehensive agenda for workers since the New Deal.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks after she joined striking Stop & Shop supermarket employees on the picket line in Massachusetts.Josh Reynolds/AP

Just two weeks after she joined the picket line outside a General Motors assembly plant in Detroit, Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday morning released a wide ranging labor plan, which promises to tackle an overarching problem: “American workers don’t have enough power.” The 14-page document, significantly longer than both Vice President Joe Biden’s and Senator Bernie Sanders’ plans, includes provisions to protect union workers, independent contractors, and employees that have historically been discriminated against, such as LGBTQ people, people of color, people with disabilities and pregnant people. 

On the first day of a Warren administration, the Massachusetts Democrat promises to sign an executive order mandating a $15-an-hour minimum wage for federal contractors. She intends to eventually extend that minimum wage to all workers—including tipped workers—through federal legislation. 

The plan also calls for the passage of legislation that allows public sector workers, graduate students, gig-economy workers, farm workers, domestic workers, home care workers, and some managers to unionize. Like her fellow presidential frontrunners Biden and Sanders, Warren recommends repealing right-to-work laws (which gut union funding) and prohibiting companies from permanently replacing workers on strike. But she takes it a step further with promises to strengthen enforcement authority of the National Labor Relations Board and appoint “a demonstrated advocate for workers to fill any Supreme Court vacancy.”

“We cannot have a truly democratic society with so little power in the hands of working people,” Warren writes in the plan. “We cannot have sustained and inclusive economic growth without a stronger labor movement. That’s why returning power to working people will be the overarching goal of my presidency.”

WHERE WILL THE FACTS LEAD US?

The weeks and months ahead will be among the most consequential of our political lives: a president who puts his interests above the public's; who flouts the law; and who, up to this point, has been protected by an administration and legislators who have looked the other way.

Mother Jones—and that includes you, our community of readers and changemakers—was built for a moment like this, and we're going into overdrive to separate fact from fiction.

Follow the latest impeachment developments here, and please consider supporting our journalism with a donation today. Your contribution will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $500,000 total, as part of our special campaign, The Moment for Mother Jones.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.