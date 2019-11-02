3 hours ago

Nancy Pelosi Wants to Pump the Brakes on Medicare for All

Just who could she be talking about?

Melina Mara/Xinhua/ZUMA

How does Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) feel about two of the three leading Democratic presidential candidates campaigning on a Medicare-for-all health care system? Not great, Bob. Not great at all. In an interview with Bloomberg News published on Saturday, Pelosi argued for a more modest expansion on the status quo, the 2009 Affordable Care Act:

Pelosi said Democrats should seek to build on Obamacare instead of pushing ahead with the more sweeping Medicare for All plan favored by Warren and Sanders that would create a government-run health insurance system and abolish private coverage.

“Protect the Affordable Care Act—I think that’s the path to health care for all Americans. Medicare For All has its complications,” Pelosi said, adding that “the Affordable Care Act is a better benefit than Medicare.”

Pelosi, who expressed similar sentiments to Bloomberg in a Friday TV interview, also took aim at the Green New Deal, a sweeping economic overhaul backed by Sanders and Warren to forestall the worst effects of climate change.

The speaker’s rebukes to the party’s left flank aren’t anything new—she has subtly and not subtly signaled her disagreement’s with the party’s most outspoken first-term members—but it comes at a time when the presidential primary is beginning to enter the home stretch just before Iowa’s caucus goers have to make their final choices. Her comments also come the day after, following weeks of questions, Warren released a funding plan to pay for her Medicare-for-all proposal.

Pelosi’s word carries a lot of weight—as speaker, she not only determines what legislation comes up for a vote, she also sets the rules. In the same interview, she signaled that in the next Congress, she’d once again adopt “pay-as-you-go” rules requiring any new spending to be offset or paid for—a House rule that progressives have objected to in the past because they believe deficit spending is often necessary. Pelosi’s comments on Saturday may not move the needle in the Democratic primary—she’s still not endorsing a candidate. But it’s a sign that some of the party’s biggest fights may be yet to come.

HELP US KEEP DIGGING

A generous group of donors have put up another $150,000 to double all donations and help us wind down our special Moment for Mother Jones campaign. That's huge!

Because the moment we're in right now shows exactly why a strong, fearless media is so vital to a functioning democracy. The very idea of verifiable facts is being attacked and turned into a culture war battleground. The president thinks he's above the law and lashes out at anyone who can hold him accountable. But the past few weeks have shown that even he can’t keep the truth under wraps forever.

Our job as journalists is to remain steadfast and keep digging. As a Mother Jones reader, you know that our mission is to expose what the powerful want to keep secret. Please help us do it with a donation when your gift will be doubled and go twice as far in fueling Mother Jones’ fearless journalism.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.