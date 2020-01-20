2 hours ago

Donald Trump, a Racist, Sends Awful Tweet About MLK Jr. Day

Martin H. Simon/CNP/ZUMA

The Washington Post on January 17th:

More than 8 in 10 black Americans say they believe Trump is a racist and that he has made racism a bigger problem in the country. Nine in 10 disapprove of his job performance overall.

The pessimism goes well beyond assessments of the president. A 65 percent majority of African Americans say it is a “bad time” to be a black person in America. That view is widely shared by clear majorities of black adults across income, generational and political lines. By contrast, 77 percent of black Americans say it is a “good time” to be a white person, with a wide majority saying white people don’t understand the discrimination faced by black Americans.

Courtney Tate, a 40-year-old elementary school teacher in Irving, Tex., outside Dallas, said that since Trump was elected, he’s been having more conversations with his co-workers — discussions that are simultaneously enlightening and exhausting — about racial issues he and his students face every day.

“As a black person, you’ve always seen all the racism, the microaggressions. But as white people, they don’t understand this is how things are going for me,” said Tate, who said he is the only black male teacher in his school. “They don’t live those experiences. They don’t live in those neighborhoods. They moved out. It’s so easy to be white and oblivious in this country.”

Donald Trump is a racist. This has been true since long before he became president. It was true when he called for the Central Park Five to get the death penalty. It was true when he was called out for not hiring black people. It was true when he said he would be more successful if he were black. It was true when he said Obama was born in Kenya. It has been true throughout his presidency. It will be true long after his presidency is over. Time and time again he has shown it every step of the way.
 
Donald Trump, today:

What an embarrassment. 

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone.

